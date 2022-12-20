Well Done LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Well Done LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 159,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

EFA traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.78. The stock had a trading volume of 760,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,029,979. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

