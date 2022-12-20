Wealth Management Resources Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 1.1% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after purchasing an additional 808,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,524,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,048,000 after buying an additional 1,182,262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,895,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,623,000 after acquiring an additional 200,347 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after acquiring an additional 688,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

