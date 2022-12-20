Wealth Management Resources Inc. Buys 5,276 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

