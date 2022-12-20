Wealth Management Resources Inc. Acquires 5,682 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up 3.3% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth Management Resources Inc. owned 0.55% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88.

