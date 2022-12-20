Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,806 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up about 2.4% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

