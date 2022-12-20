Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,920 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

CLF stock opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.19. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

