Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.9% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. 55I LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $151.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

