WazirX 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, WazirX has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

