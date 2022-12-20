Warburg Research Reiterates €1.60 Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €1.60 ($1.70) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 57.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €1.80 ($1.91) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays set a €1.60 ($1.70) target price on Ceconomy in a research report on Monday.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

ETR CEC1 remained flat at €3.74 ($3.98) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €3.74. The company has a market cap of $10.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.74 ($3.98) and a one year high of €8.00 ($8.51). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.55.

Ceconomy Company Profile

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

