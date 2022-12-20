Waltonchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $2.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,467,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,492,269 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

