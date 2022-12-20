Waltonchain Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.14 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.88 million and $2.14 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,467,481 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,492,269 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Token Trading
