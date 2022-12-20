Walken Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $11.77 million and $2.41 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

