Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 128,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

