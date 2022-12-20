Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 10.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $202.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $256.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

