Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $179.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.02 and a 200-day moving average of $184.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

