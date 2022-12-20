Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Financial Contrast

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Volkswagen has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volkswagen 6.19% 10.15% 2.95% Vicinity Motor -100.71% -49.26% -30.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volkswagen and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Volkswagen and Vicinity Motor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.28 $18.20 billion $3.57 4.62 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 0.84 -$7.32 million ($0.51) -1.57

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Vicinity Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Volkswagen and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volkswagen 2 6 4 0 2.17 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volkswagen currently has a consensus price target of $230.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,294.95%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

