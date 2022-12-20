Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.40

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
