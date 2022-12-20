Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Director Sells $4,836,415.50 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 146,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $4,836,415.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,974,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,389,450.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Somu Subramaniam sold 129,317 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,486.17.

On Monday, November 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $114,429.80.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 785,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,721. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on VTYX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

