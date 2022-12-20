Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.31.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $249,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 465,951 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,142.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avrohom J. Kess bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $28,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,631.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in Varonis Systems by 22.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 0.96. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

