Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.0% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,285,000 after buying an additional 297,514 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,424,000 after acquiring an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $173.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $265.00.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.