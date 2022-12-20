Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 58.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $245.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $268.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

