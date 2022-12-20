Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

