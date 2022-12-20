Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Given New $3.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 155.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCSA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Vacasa to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vacasa from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Vacasa from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vacasa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

Shares of VCSA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,708. Vacasa has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $514.73 million, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.33.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $412.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vacasa will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vacasa by 48.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

