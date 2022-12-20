Uniswap Tops One Day Volume of $51.75 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $5.32 or 0.00031523 BTC on major exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and approximately $51.75 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00388014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00021963 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000947 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00017991 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000408 BTC.

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.2795576 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 585 active market(s) with $59,899,334.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

