Unison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costamare were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Costamare by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,384,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,851,000 after buying an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,306,384 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after buying an additional 428,489 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Costamare from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Costamare Price Performance

CMRE opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 46.07% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Costamare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.