Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DINO stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.13. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,822,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $241,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,822,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,657,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $2,887,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,048,175 shares of company stock worth $244,051,809. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

