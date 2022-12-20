Unison Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,620 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Entravision Communications worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.8% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Entravision Communications Stock Performance
NYSE:EVC opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.92.
Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%.
Entravision Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.
Entravision Communications Company Profile
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
