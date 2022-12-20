Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

