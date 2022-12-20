Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001139 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 12% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and approximately $556,162.51 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,865.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00601393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00273298 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00043799 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00053137 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000632 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.18948192 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $563,707.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.