UBS Group Upgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TCOM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.79 and a beta of 0.56. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $35.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

