UBS Group Initiates Coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $34.04.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at $130,587,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at $47,225,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

