Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

