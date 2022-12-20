Truist Financial Raises Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $58.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IART. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ IART traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,738. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $385.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Equities analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,984,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

