TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $13.50 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. UBS Group started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 822.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,451.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

