Trinity Wealth Management LLC Has $10.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 8.3% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

BATS:USMV opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

