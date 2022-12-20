Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ TRVN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. Trevena has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trevena by 10.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 72.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 290,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,242 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena in the second quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

