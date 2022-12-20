Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.45 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 310,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 21,808,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.52.

Transocean Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 145.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,761 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,816 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 33.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,391 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 104.1% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 535,823 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 273,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

