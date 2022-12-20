Traders Purchase High Volume of PENN Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,382 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 7,958 put options.
Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $499,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
PENN Entertainment Price Performance
PENN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.
PENN Entertainment Company Profile
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
