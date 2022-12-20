Traders Purchase High Volume of PENN Entertainment Put Options (NASDAQ:PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 17,382 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 118% compared to the average volume of 7,958 put options.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 54.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the first quarter worth $499,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.27. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. CBRE Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.