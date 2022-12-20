Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 905 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $256.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.23. The company has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

