Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 3,511 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NIKE by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,154,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $117,962,000 after buying an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.94. 103,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $171.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

