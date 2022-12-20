Toncoin One Day Volume Tops $63.21 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.41 or 0.00014252 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.22 billion and approximately $63.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

VRES (VRS) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020266 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00226394 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.43517582 USD and is down -10.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $67,893,633.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.