Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.97

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.86, with a volume of 74097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.49.

Tokio Marine Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

