The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

New York Times Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $48.61.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.11 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Times will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Featured Articles

