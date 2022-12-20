The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Plans GBX 1.35 Dividend

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON MRC opened at GBX 191.80 ($2.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158.33 ($1.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 278.50 ($3.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 547.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 187.63.

Get The Mercantile Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Mercantile Investment Trust

In other The Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Heather Hopkins purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.08) per share, with a total value of £10,260 ($12,463.56).

About The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

