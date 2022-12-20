The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Plans Dividend of $0.67

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6748 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.
The China Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 73.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The China Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The China Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.39.
The China Fund Company Profile
The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
