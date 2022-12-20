The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Plans Dividend of $0.67

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6748 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

The China Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 73.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The China Fund alerts:

The China Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHN opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The China Fund has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $26.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The China Fund

The China Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The China Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The China Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:CHN Get Rating ) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.