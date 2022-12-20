Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,949. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $326.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

In related news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

