Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.89.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Stock Down 1.6 %

TDC opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Teradata has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $52.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 49.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,461,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,463,000 after buying an additional 818,405 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at about $22,082,000. Lynrock Lake LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 12.5% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,066,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 562,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 41.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 552,870 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Teradata by 151.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 742,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 446,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.