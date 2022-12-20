TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 102,100 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,100 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 0.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.40 to $4.40 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 3.5 %

TME stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.84.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

