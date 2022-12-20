TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $5.68 Million Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 77,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. Zoom Video Communications comprises about 2.0% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 425,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,960,000 after buying an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ZM stock opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.85 and a twelve month high of $205.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.50.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.48.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $169,954.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $674,469. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

