TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 46,056 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 4.2 %

YANG stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

