TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $51.92 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,963,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443,300 shares during the period. KE comprises about 18.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.25% of KE worth $51,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in KE by 102.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of KE by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,184,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after purchasing an additional 582,518 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 54,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KE by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,819,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.27. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

